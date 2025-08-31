Tinubu’s policies, projects addressing Nigerians need– FG

The Federal Government has said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is delivering impactful and inclusive governance through policies and projects that are benefitting Nigerians across all geopolitical zones.

This is coming after many critics had criticized the President Bola Tinubu administration of promoting ethnic bigotry and tribalism since assuming office in 2023.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government dismissed recent claims of marginalisation and lopsided development as “insinuations, half-truths, and fake information.”

Idris insisted that President Tinubu has remained guided by the principles of fairness, justice, and equity in the distribution of federal projects, appointments, and opportunities since taking office.

“The idea that this administration is favouring one region over others is simply not supported by the facts,” the statement read. “No region is being left behind. All six geopolitical zones are being carried along in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”-He said .

The minister stated that several capital projects are ongoing nationwide, including road, rail, health, and power infrastructure.

He highlighted the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway in the South and the Sokoto Badagry Superhighway in the North as examples of balanced regional development.

According to him, the North currently accounts for 52 per cent of the total length of ongoing strategic infrastructure projects, while the South has 48 per cent. He said light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna had secured N150 billion and N100 billion respectively, while metro rail systems in Lagos and Ogun states were also progressing.

The government also revealed that over 1,000 primary health centres have been rehabilitated across the country, while the Eastern rail corridor from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri is undergoing rehabilitation. In the power sector, the administration has revived the 255MW Kaduna Power Plant and made significant progress on the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline.

Providing a breakdown of federal project approvals, the minister said the North-West received the largest allocation with N5.97 trillion, followed by the South-South with N2.41 trillion, North Central with N1.13 trillion, South-West (excluding Lagos) with N604 billion, South-East with N407 billion, and North-East with N400 billion.

Major projects in the North listed in the statement include the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano dual carriageway, Benue–9th Mile Road, Zaria–Hunkuyi Road, and the Kano–Maiduguri highway. In the South, projects such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation, Enugu–Onitsha Road, East–West Road, and Bodo–Bonny Road in Rivers.

The government further stated that the Kano Maradi rail line, which stood at five per cent completion in 2023, has now reached 67 per cent under Tinubu’s leadership.

On federal appointments, Idris said the President had ensured inclusivity by appointing qualified Nigerians from all zones into key positions, guided by merit and national interest rather than ethnic or regional considerations.

He said the establishment of five new regional development commissions and the newly created Federal Ministry of Livestock Development were part of efforts to address regional disparities and promote even development.

“President Tinubu is building national infrastructure, not local trophies,” the minister stated. “This administration’s commitment to equity and national unity is clear, and no part of this country will be left behind.”

The Federal Government called on Nigerians to disregard divisive narratives and continue to support the administration’s development agenda.