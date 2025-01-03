Tinubu’s policies, programs will make Nigeria great- Alabi

The leadership of the Local Governments and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State popularly called Conference 57, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration policies and programs will elevate Nigeria into the groups of developed nations.

They noted that Nigerians would soon begin to reap the dividends of the policies and programs the administration is implementing, saying the improvement we all seek from the administration will start materializing in no long time.

Speaking on behalf of the council bosses after meeting with the in Lagos, the Chairman of Conference 57, Kolade Alabi, noted that the President is well-informed about the events and developments occurring both around him and across the nation.

“We were highly impressed with the fact that he was in very good spirits. He displayed a high level of understanding of the issues in the country and showed clear ways of resolving them. He didn’t mince words on his strategies to improve the economic situation of the country. For the first time in the history of our country, we have a president who is better prepared for the job,” he added.

Alabi, the former National President of Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), explained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) within two years of President Tinubu in office has fixed two of the four state-owned oil refineries, achieving what many had disparagingly regarded as impossible.

He said Tinubu’s government has increased crude oil production, with an expected inflow of foreign currency into the country account and growth in the foreign reserves.

He described the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar and Sokoto-Badagry superhighways as iconic and an audacious move by the administration.

President Tinubu, he said, has made bold decisions that his predecessors thought they are unimaginable, saying, “I wasn’t surprised by His Excellency’s announcement as ThisDay Man of the Year. Who else is deserving of the award if not Mr President going by the reforms he has carried out within shortest period of his administration?”

Alabi said Mr President’s reforms and the stabilisation of Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment are proving fruitful and beneficial, despite whatever short-term hardship they may have occasioned.

“The achievements recorded so far show that this administration knows what to do in alleviating poverty and uplifting the spirit of Nigerians. We cannot but appeal to the people to also support the administration to ensure that the agenda of Renewed Hope is completely achieved,” he said.

He stated that this administration is making significant strides in reducing inflation, particularly food inflation, through initiatives like dry-season farming. These efforts aim to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security, and reduce the country’s reliance on imported food products, which has been a major driver of rising prices in Nigeria.

This, he added, would crash the price of food and the cost of living for the average Nigerian.

Alabi, the Chairman of Bariga Local Council, assured Nigerians that the better days are ahead with policies being pursued by Mr. President.

He also urged Governors across the country to support Mr. President’s efforts by prioritizing infrastructure development, creating wealth through job opportunities, and implementing measures to reduce poverty. This collaborative approach, he emphasized, is essential for driving sustainable growth and improving the living standards of Nigerians.

The chairman highlighted that at the grassroots level, efforts are actively being made to enable millions of Nigerians to become self-reliant.

“We have undertaken numerous initiatives within our councils to empower millions of Nigerians. At the same time, we ensure that infrastructural development remains a priority. Our programs are designed to align with and implement President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope policies at the grassroots,” he stated.

Alabi reminded Nigerians about President Tinubu’s outstanding record of successfully creating Local Council Development Areas that are not LCDAs in name only but been at par with Local Governments in all areas of socio-economic development when he was the governor of Lagos State.

This, according to him, remains a powerful testament to President Tinubu’s abiding commitment to strengthening grassroots government; and is the same spirit behind Mr President’s remarkable achievement of securing, in less than one year in office, financial autonomy for Local Governments – a feat successive administrations had been unable to achieve for over 20 years.

Alabi reaffirmed the commitment of local governments to support the administration’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of collaboration at all levels of governance.