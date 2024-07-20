Tinubu’s minimum wage can only buy bag of rice- Ndume

Apparently, the lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has concluded plans not to adjust his style of politics despite his removal as the Senate Chief Whip, after describing the N70,000 minimum wage approved by President Bola Tinubu as meagre earning that cannot cater for workers basic needs.

Ndume said that the approved minimum wage by the president cannot sustain a household for a one month duration because it can only buy 50 kilograms of rice.

The lawmaker, who is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this while responding to questions from journalist on a popular television show yesterday

Ndume, who was removed as Senate chief whip on Wednesday for criticising President Tinubu, advised him to review the new minimum wage to show solidarity with Nigerians.

“People are suffering, people are angry, people are not happy. I am happy that yesterday, the president agreed with NLC to increase the salary to N70,000, which is a good move, but it takes more than that because, realistically, that is like a bag of rice, money that will buy a bag of rice or cover the cost of a bag of rice.

“So, I call on the president to still open up and listen to the people,” the lawmaker added.

Tinubu and the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) met on Wednesday at the State House and agreed on the new minimum wage.

During negotiations between the government and the labour unions, while the government reviewed its offer from N62,000 to N70,000, the labour leaders led by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, brought their demand down from N250,000, which they had earlier proposed at the last meeting of the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage.

The labour leaders have since accepted the new wage.

It would be recalled that the outspoken senator was fired as Senate principal officer following a letter from Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman and Basiru Ajibola, the party’s national secretary.

In the letter, the APC leaders referenced an interview Mr Ndume granted where he criticised the Tinubu administration and subsequently recommended that the Senate relieve him (Ndume) of his position.

In response to the letter, Mr Ndume reiterated that many Nigerians are angry because of the harsh economy.