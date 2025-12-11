Tinubu’s intervention abroad repositioned our diplomacy- Lagos APC

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised President Bola Tinubu for strengthening Nigeria’s influence in West Africa and on the global stage.

According to the party, Tinubu’s efforts have restored the country’s influence, promoted cooperation with neighbouring nations, and reaffirmed Nigeria’s role as a stabilising force in the region.

The APC noted that while many West African countries face political transitions, security challenges, and economic uncertainty, the President’s meetings with ECOWAS leaders and international partners have restored confidence in Nigeria’s foreign policy, strengthened democratic practices, and encouraged greater regional cooperation.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the chapter said that Nigeria’s diplomatic approach under Tinubu is guided by strategy and responsibility rather than showmanship.

It added that through mediating political crises, negotiating humanitarian corridors, amplifying regional interests on global platforms, and promoting economic integration, Nigeria has firmly reclaimed its place as Africa’s indispensable nation.

“The Lagos APC is proud that Nigeria is once again setting the standard for democratic leadership, economic vision, and responsible statecraft across the sub-region. While smaller nations look inward, Nigeria looks ahead.

“While detractors predict disintegration, Nigeria is busy knitting together a stronger regional fabric. While cynics focus on local politics, Nigeria is shaping continental outcomes.”

The party said this is the essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda: a Nigeria strong enough to protect its people, influential enough to guide its neighbours, and respected enough to lead Africa toward a more secure, prosperous, and integrated future.

The Lagos APC urged Nigerians to remain confident in the nation’s global and regional trajectory, emphasizing that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is not just participating in Africa’s story — it is writing the most important chapters.