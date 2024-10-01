Tinubu’s Independence Day speech filled with incorrect claims- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes the 64th Independent Day speech delivered by President Bola Tinubu as another document filled with false performance claims and empty promises.

PDP added that the script, rather than address Nigerians agitations, reeled out statistics that deluded citizens in the face of current economic challenges across the country.

According to the party, Nigerians are appalled that the President’s speech was a complete waste of time as it did not address issues or proffer any solution to the myriads of economic and security problems created by the APC government, for which Nigerians are hurting.

In a statement released on Tuesday after the nationwide broadcast to mark the 2024 Independence Day anniversary by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party noted that the Tinubu-led administration is insensitive to Nigerians’ plight.

It added: “This authenticates PDP’s position that there is no hope in sight under the overtly clueless, insensitive and unresponsive APC-led government.

“The failure of the speech to respond to the cries of millions of Nigerians that President Tinubu eases their suffering by reviewing life-suffocating policies of his government also validates concerns in the public space of an emerging totalitarianism where certain individuals or group of individuals are benefitting from the travail of the people.

“It is indeed shocking that Mr. President’s speech practically trivialized the very grave issues of pervasive economic hardship, unemployment, acute poverty, widespread hunger and starvation in our country- for which Nigerians took to the streets in August this year- by claiming that about 10% of Nigerians have been plunged into hunger when confirmed reports show that over 100 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life under the APC watch.

“Equally appalling is Mr. President’s irreconcilable assurances of micro-economic improvement, lower cost of living and food sufficiency, when in reality his administration has failed to lower the price of fuel; the key driver of our nation’s economy, failed to inject resources into the productive sector to boost employment, stem the slide of the Naira and made no tangible investment in food production in any part of the country.

“The failure by Mr. President to listen to Nigeria to reduce the price of fuel, create employment and lift the value of the Naira by ending the profligacy in his government and direct resources to jumpstart our ailing productive sector shows that the APC administration is completely disconnected with Nigerians especially the youths.

“Moreover, from the speech, it is clear that the APC-led administration is determined to stifle our nation’s democracy; the very fundamental of any independent nation as it is loudly silent on the erosion of credible election and constant attacks on constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens in our country under its watch

“Urging Nigerans to remain calm despite their disappointment, the PDP counsels President Tinubu to visit the markets or take a walk with the youths on the street of any city in Nigeria to properly appreciate the real situation of the citizens rather than relying on fabricated statistics by officials of his government”.