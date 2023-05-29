Tinubu’s inauguration marks new dawn for Nigeria- Edema

As Nigerians await policies and programmes to be initiated by President Bola Tinubu, as the rebuilding of the country commence, a member of Board of NIger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representing Ondo State, Gbenga Edema, has described Tinubu’s assumption of office as a new dawn in socio-economic and political systems of the federation.

Edema said Tinubu’s brilliance and knack for turning around things to better the lot of the society would play a vital role in his capacity as the president of the nation.

He gave the assurance in a message congratulating the newly sworn in President who assumed office on Monday after his inauguration in Abuja.

The NDDC board member alluded to the socio-economic status of Lagos State before Tinubu assumed office as the executive governor of the state in 1999, saying that he pulled the state out of poverty to self-sustaining state before he left office.

The statement reads inter alia: “I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today.

“This is a thing of joy for all Nigerians that we are having a smooth transition from 1999 till date. This marks a new dawn in the analls of the socio-economic and political systems of our nation.

“The newly sworn in President is known for his expertise at turning situations round for the benefit of the populace. With his policies, he pulled out Lagos State from poverty-stricken state to a self-sustaining state when he was the executive governor of the state from 1999-2007.

“I am confident that he would apply same wisdom and wherewithal to rescue of nation from economic duldrum. It is important to note that Nigerians will need to be patient with and support him in implementation of all his policies for successful governance.”

