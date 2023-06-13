Tinubu’s ‘Housecleaning’: Can Emefiele ride out the Storm?

In his inaugural speech, President Bola Tinubu said the “monetary policy needs thorough housecleaning”, fuelling speculation that Godwin Emefiele would be ousted. Eleven days later, he was suspended as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Emefiele, who was honoured with ‘Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic’ a day before Tinubu’s predecessor and political ally, Muhammadu Buhari, left office, is now being probed by the country’s secret police.

Picked by Jonathan, he found favour with Buhari

Emefiele took the helm at the central bank in June 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan era. Barely a year later, the one who appointed him handed over power to Buhari, who became the first Nigerian to oust an incumbent in a presidential election.

Although appointed by the government of the main opposition party, he found favour with Buhari. He was reappointed in May 2019, becoming the first CBN governor to secure a second term since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

Emefiele kept faith with Buhari’s economic unorthodoxy. Protectionism was a key policy of his government — over 40 imported items were banned from accessing foreign exchange. The government was disinclined to devalue the naira, leaving it artificially overvalued for years.

The Buhari government’s borrowing from the central bank repeatedly exceeded the statutory limit of five percent of the previous year’s revenues.

In December 2016, Emefiele’s predecessor raised the alarm over the violation of the CBN Act. “The CBN-FGN relationship is no longer independent,” Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former Emir of Kano, said at an event in Abuja. “In fact, one could argue their relationship has become unhealthy.”

The debt owed to the central bank ballooned to N23.77trn as of October last year, more than 30 times what Buhari inherited in 2015.

Emefiele under fire over naira woes

The sharp depreciation of the naira to 570 per dollar on the parallel market in September 2021 sparked calls for the sack of the CBN honcho.

Emefiele talked tough on “exchange rate manipulation” allegedly by abokiFX, a platform providing data on parallel market rates. He accused its founder of “milking the system through speculative activities on the naira”.

“For those who think they are smart and they want to continue to sabotage the efforts of the central bank in running this economy for the good of Nigerians and this government, we will make life very difficult for you. Your time has come,” he exclaimed in disgust.

Emefiele even went ahead to challenge the website’s founder and his would-be supporters to a “fight”.

He had earlier ruffled the feathers of Bureau de Change operators by stopping the weekly sale of forex to them, saying they had turned themselves into “agents that facilitate graft and corrupt activities of people who seek illicit fund flow and money laundering in Nigeria”. Bismarck Rewane’s Financial Derivatives Company described the move as a disruption of “one of the juiciest gravy trains in the Nigerian economic racket”.

His political ambition stirred up a hornet’s nest

Emefiele was enmeshed in controversy last year when it became evident that he was eyeing the ruling party’s presidential ticket, even as he ignored calls to resign.

After the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms worth N100m by “farmers and patriots” on May 6, 2022, he said he was awaiting divine direction “in the next few days”.

He said should he decide to run for president, he would use his “own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own nomination forms”.

On May 9, Emefiele asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to declare him eligible to participate in the primary election. But his request was rejected.

In June, Bloomberg asked Buhari if he was concerned about the debate around the central bank’s independence following the governor showing interest in running for president.

“Ultimately, it will be for the CBN’s board of directors to determine whether a CBN governor’s actions have fallen foul of the laws in place to ensure he can most effectively carry out his duties,” he said. “But there is a subtext to the accusations. Because the governor follows a model outside of the economic orthodoxy, he is labelled political. But the orthodoxy has proved wrong time and again.”

Naira redesign: final nail in the governor’s coffin?

The cash scarcity that buffeted Nigerians in the first quarter of this year made Emefiele one of the most hated persons in the country.

The CBN had announced in October its plan to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to tackle significant hoarding, worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes as well as increasing ease and risk of counterfeiting.

The news sent shockwaves across the country. A few days later, the naira plunged to nearly 900/$ on the parallel market as many rushed to buy greenbacks.

During the launch of the new notes on Nov. 23, Buhari said Emefiele approached him earlier in 2022 to seek his permission to embark on a currency redesign project and he approved it.

The new notes entered circulation on Dec. 15 but they were few and far between.

Later that month, the Department of State Services moved to arrest Emefiele over allegations bordering on “acts of terrorism financing, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security”. But its lawsuit was rejected by a court in Abuja.

As the general election drew nearer amid cash shortages, some key political allies of Buhari decried the currency redesign. Tinubu described it as part of a plot to damage his chances in the poll. Some governors sued the federal government in February 2023, asking the Supreme Court to suspend the policy. They won.

Fast forward to June 9: Tinubu sent Emefiele packing following “the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector”.

Apparently, his suspension has paved the way for the new government to appoint a new CBN governor. And unless the probe leads to an earth-shattering revelation, Emefiele will ride out the storm.

Femi Asu, a business journo

