Tinubu’s exit is certain in 2027– SDP

Following the defection of Kaduna State former Governor, Nasru El-Rufai, and other notable politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC), former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will inevitably be ousted in the 2027 elections.

Adebayo said that the defection of the politicians and their supporters to the SDP has placed the political party in a vantage position to produce Nigeria’s next president.

The former presidential candidate, who criticized the ruling party policies and programs, stressed that the APC internal struggles were predictable considering the formation of the party.

“We knew their alliance wouldn’t last. When they started distributing political positions, we expected divisions. Their policies aren’t resonating with Nigerians, and their popularity is dwindling,” he remarked.

He added that the SDP has stayed focused on strengthening its structure and expects more political figures to join the party as the election approaches.

Meanwhile, he dismissed speculation on coalitions of the SDP with other political party, insisting that any discussions about alliances are happening outside the SDP.

According to him, the party has remained steadfast, avoiding political compromises while steadily building its base.

Adebayo, who disclosed this on Friday while responding to question on a popular television show, described the defection of El-Rufai and late Gen. Sani Abacha’s chief security officer, Major Hamzat Al-Mustapha (retd), as a welcome development which has boosted the status of SDP in the country.

Adebayo described El-Rufai as a diligent and patriotic figure, emphasizing his effectiveness in governance—an area he believes lacks competent leadership.

“Welcoming El-Rufai to the party was easy because he is a hardworking and patriotic Nigerian,” Adebayo stated. “Tinubu’s removal is inevitable, and an SDP president will emerge.”