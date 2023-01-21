Tinubu’s campaign director resigns over insecurity ahead 2023 election

The Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Naja’atu Muhammad, has resigned from his position, barely 35 days before the general election in the country.

Muhammad, who was appointed to engage Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) towards ensuring that they support the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari during upcoming poll, raised concerns over the challenges confronted by Nigerians daily.

She announced her resignation through a letter directed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Saturday, stressing that she could no longer perform the duty effectively.

According to her, recent developments in the political and democratic space prompted it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” Naja’atu said.

She noted said she left the scene after realising that her values and beliefs no longer aligned with party politics and ideology, as the country moves closer to the general election.

“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps,” she added.

She expressed regret that citizens still face insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services which the party promised to address in 2015 while taking over from the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naja’atu said the problems required the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.

She, meanwhile, advised Nigerians to be aware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices during next month election in the country.

