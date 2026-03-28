Tinubu’s aide resigns to pursue Kano rep seat

A Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji, has resigned from his position to pursue a seat in the House of Representatives, representing Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

He stated that his decision followed “careful consideration” and a desire to serve at a broader democratic level through legislative representation.

Ja’oji announced his resignation in a formal farewell message yesterday in compliance with the President’s directives to the aides.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude and humility that I formally bid farewell as I step down from my position as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership,” he said.

Addressing President Tinubu directly in the message, Ja’oji expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve under his administration.

“Your Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, I wish to express my profound gratitude for the honour and confidence reposed in me to serve under your distinguished leadership,” he said.

“The opportunity to contribute, even in a modest capacity, to national development and the advancement of citizenship and leadership ideals has been both a privilege and a deeply enriching experience.”

Ja’oji described his tenure in the presidency as a “profound honour” and acknowledged the role played by colleagues and stakeholders in supporting his work.

“Serving in this capacity has been a profound honour and a rare privilege. I am sincerely grateful for the trust reposed in me, the support of colleagues, and the collaboration of stakeholders who have all played vital roles in the journey,” he added.

He explained that his decision to resign was driven by a continued commitment to public service and a desire to contribute more directly to the development of his constituency.

“After careful consideration and in response to the call to serve at a broader democratic level, I have decided to resign my position in order to contest for the office of Member, House of Representatives, representing Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State,” Ja’oji said.

“This decision is driven by a continued commitment to public service and a desire to further contribute to the development of our people through legislative representation.”

The former presidential aide also noted that his time in office had provided him with valuable experience and relationships that would guide him in his next political move.

“As I take this next step, I carry with me the invaluable experiences, relationships, and lessons gained during my time in office,” he said.

“I remain deeply appreciative of the opportunity to serve and will always cherish the shared vision of building a more responsible, united, and progressive society.”

Ja’oji concluded by thanking supporters and associates for their cooperation during his tenure, while seeking continued goodwill as he embarks on his political ambition.

“I thank you all for your unwavering support and cooperation throughout my tenure and humbly seek your continued goodwill as I embark on this new journey,” he said.

“May God bless you all, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”