Tinubu’s aide resigns after Eid celebration

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, Aliu Audu, has tendered his resignation, abruptly ending his tenure in the current administration.

Audu’s sudden resignation came shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, though no formal reason was given at the time of filing this report.

The resignation, confirmed by credible sources within the Presidency on Monday morning, was reportedly submitted last night.

Although no official explanation was provided in the letter, insiders point to mounting disagreements over recent policy directions as a likely catalyst for his decision.

In the letter addressed to Tinubu through the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the president, describing the experience as an honour and privilege.

“I remain deeply grateful to you, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve my fatherland under your visionary leadership. It has been an honour to contribute to the public communication efforts of this administration,” he wrote.

Appointed in 2023, Audu has been a prominent figure in the administration’s communications team, playing a key role in shaping public messaging, particularly on sensitive national issues.

His unexpected exit is expected to prompt a shake-up within the Presidential Communications Team.

As of press time, the Presidency had yet to issue an official statement. However, sources indicate that both the Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been formally notified.