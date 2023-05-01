Tinubu’s ADC resumes duties ahead inauguration 

Ahead of the inauguration, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has appointed his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Colonel, Nurudeen Yusuf, who has resumed duties at the Defense Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Yusuf would continue in his duties after May 29th when Tinubu would have been sworn in as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The military officer, it was learnt, has undergone several training within the country and abroad, sharpening his skills in both military intelligence and combat.

As gathered, his skills and achievements on the fields earned him a promotion to Lieutenant Colonel about five years ago.

Aside from that, Yusuf does not only speak English but is also fluent in French, Yoruba, and Hausa which has helped him communicate effectively while on duties in Nigeria and outside the country.

Sources said that the Kwara State-born officer who would be one of those voices that would not be heard in public but emits golden silence was born November 22, 1979.

