Tinubu’s Abuja campaign office undergoes renovation ahead 2027 elections

Preparations for the 2027 presidential election appear to be gathering momentum as renovation work has commenced at the Abuja campaign headquarters previously used by President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election cycle.

The development has fuelled indications that the same facility may again serve as the operational base for the president’s re-election effort as political actors gradually begin positioning ahead of the next general elections.

The building, which had remained largely inactive after the conclusion of the 2023 polls, has recently witnessed renewed activity as artisans and labourers move in to restore and upgrade the premises.

Located within the Central Business District of Abuja, the facility is currently undergoing refurbishment, with painters and construction workers seen carrying out various tasks aimed at restoring the structure ahead of future political activities.

Observations at the location showed that the exterior walls had been repainted in white and blue, colours associated with the All Progressives Congress, while earlier designs at the entrance of the property had been removed to allow fresh finishing.

Construction materials were also spotted within the premises as artisans undertook several tasks, including scraping walls, plastering surfaces, screeding floors, and applying new coats of paint across different sections of the structure.

The renewed work at the complex comes shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission unveiled the official timeline for the next general elections in Nigeria.

According to the electoral body, the presidential and National Assembly polls are scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will be conducted on Saturday, February 6, 2027.