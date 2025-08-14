Tinubu’s $100,000 gift not paid yet- Super Falcons captain

Over two weeks after President Bola Tinubu announced $100,000 gift for the Nigerian female football team, Super Falcons, over their triumph at the nations cup, the players have disclosed that the money is yet to be paid by the Federal Government.

They said that the gifts announced particularly the funds have not been redeemed by the government as against the public perception that the funds have been disbursed to them.

The Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, disclosed this whole responding to questions during an interview held on their 10th Women African Football Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ajibade said that the status of the money was made public to relieve them of the pressure mounted by fans who have been requesting a share from the fund.

The captain, who plies her trade in the Spanish league, appealed that the funds will not be paid secretly, saying the government will announce publicly after payment has been made.

In her words, “ We have not received the money, but they will pay. All the promises are yet to be received, people have already shared the money we haven’t received. But we have not received it yet.”

It would be recalled that President Tinubu hosted the super falcons team after they secured victory at the WAFCON tournament, taking the first position after miraculously defeating the host country, Morocco in a historic comeback.

Among the gifts President Tinubu promised the players was a three-bedroom apartment each to the players and $50,000 to the technical team.