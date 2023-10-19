Tinubu withdraws 24years old FERMA board chairman’s appointment

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Kashim Imam as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), following widespread criticism over the huge age disparity between the appointee and the most senior staff of the agency.

The 24-year-old Imam was removed barely six days after his appointment by the President for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

After the appointment, Many Nigerians raised concerns that though the appointee was brilliant but lacked the requisite experience for the job.

Following the uproar, Tinubu, in a statement released by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, stressed that withdrawal of the nomination is with immediate effect.

Although no reason was given by the presidency for the decision, Ngelale said all other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.

According to the statement, President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

“The President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect. All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive”.

