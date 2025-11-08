Tinubu will surprise Nigerians on economy – Ayade

The Former Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will exceed expectations in revitalizing Nigeria’s economy and setting the nation on a path of sustainable growth.

Ayade, who returned to Calabar for the first time in months, was warmly received by party supporters and political associates before addressing journalists.

He commended the resilience of Nigerians amid current economic challenges and urged citizens to remain hopeful as the federal government continues to implement far-reaching reforms to stabilize the economy.

Ayade, who spoke in Calabar yesterday during an interactive session with journalists, praised the president’s ongoing economic reforms, describing them as bold and necessary steps to restore national stability.

He said that although the current policies may seem tough, they are designed to lay a strong foundation for long-term prosperity and economic independence.

The former governor, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2021, said his decision to join the ruling party was guided by a deep understanding of the nation’s political and economic realities.

“I saw tomorrow,” Ayade said. “The crystal ball was clear. As the nation was gradually descending into political and economic uncertainty, I knew that the right thing to do was to align with the ruling party. That’s why I came up with the principle of socketing to the centre.”

According to him, his early support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid was rooted in conviction rather than convenience, noting that Tinubu’s track record as Lagos State governor demonstrated his capacity to drive meaningful economic reforms.

“I was among the first to declare that if Tinubu could fix Lagos, he can fix Nigeria. I said it on both national and international media platforms, including the BBC,” Ayade recalled. “Today, I am happy that he is president because I know he has the intellect, courage, and experience to rebuild this nation.”

Ayade added that his relationship with President Tinubu predates his emergence as Nigeria’s leader, describing him as a visionary strategist who understands the complexities of governance and economic management.

“President Tinubu knows me very well, and I know the kind of leader he is. In spite of the economic challenges and the stories making the rounds, I have no doubt that he will surprise Nigerians with the outcomes of his reforms,” the former governor said.

Speaking on his political journey, Ayade noted that his defection to the APC was not an act of desperation but a strategic move to ensure that Cross River State remained connected to the federal government for development benefits.

“I carry the scars of that political battle, but it was a necessary step for the sovereignty and progress of our state,” he said. “Cross River needed to be in tune with the centre to attract federal attention and support.”

Ayade urged Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration, saying that economic transformation takes time and consistent effort.

“Reforms are not instant miracles. They take time to yield results. But I can assure Nigerians that President Tinubu will turn things around for the better. He will surprise everyone,” Ayade concluded.