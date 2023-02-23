Tinubu will succeed Buhari except for Atiku, Obi alliance

Ahead o Saturday’s general election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has predicted that his opponent vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, could be declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) except the if People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party can reach an agreement in the next 24 hours to align together, so as to prevent APC from retaining power.

Kachikwu, who said that he doesn’t see a pathway to victory for himself and his running mate, Ahmed Buhari, warned that should they decide to approach the poll separately, the supporters of the Labour party candidate would realise that they voted and assisted Tinubu to succeed Buhari after the poll.

He gave the warning on Thursday in his speech titled: “My Closing Argument,” and made it available to newsmen and ADC members ahead of Saturday’s election in the country.

According to him, “When I embarked on this journey a year ago, I started with what I called my opening argument and promised to end my campaign with my closing argument. I believed then that my final argument would be a pitch on why you should vote for me but alas as we prepare to vote in the next 48hrs, I am forced to accept the sad reality that there is no pathway towards victory for Ahmed and I.

“Outside of the Nigerian Civil War, the last eight years under the APC Government has been the toughest period ever for Nigerians since Independence. As President Buhari prepares to hand over, he is unleashing more pain and misery on Nigerians with the misguided recolouring of the Naira.

“He and his advisers believe that this would limit the undue advantage that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has with a huge war chest to buy over voters. What they have inadvertently done is make it easier for the APC candidate as millions of voters will be unable to exercise their democratic franchise because of cash constraints. Most of those affected by this will be the Labour Party supporters.

“The odds therefore favour the APC Government to continue in power. How you might ask? It is very simple. The APC structure that brought in Buhari eight years ago still brought him back four years ago even though most Nigerians were united in saying he wouldn’t come back.

“As we now consider the three flawed candidates before us, we must also remember that we are also flawed. We must look beyond their flaws to their capabilities. We must consider their relationships and associations. We must look at those they are likely to work with and those with them now.

“Beyond this we must accept the reality that except Northern Nigeria miraculously comes together in the next 24hrs to throw their support for the PDP candidate, the race looks likely to favour the APC candidate.

“Except the PDP and Labour can reach an agreement in the next 24hrs on how to collaborate to win the elections, any vote for Peter Obi is a vote for Bola Tinubu. PDP and Labour need each other. It is that simple. As true democrats, the leadership of both PDP and Labour must find a way to work with the other smaller parties towards building a formidable coalition that ensures the contest is even.

“Any attempt to go this alone guarantees another four years for the APC. I commend and congratulate my friends and fellow Presidential Candidates, Prince Adewole of the SDP, Sowore of the AAC and Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim of the YPP for their spirited efforts in ensuring Nigerians are liberated.”

“My Dear Nigerians, as you vote, please vote Nigeria before religion and tribe. Vote Nigeria above pecuniary gain. Vote Nigeria above all other considerations because Nigeria remains the only nation we have.

“Whichever way the pendulum swings, I assure Nigerians that Ahmed and I remain committed to nation building. We will devote our time and resources towards deepening our democratic culture and practices. Our voices will not relent nor weaken in speaking and advocating for the Nigerian masses. We love you all.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

