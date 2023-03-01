Tinubu will restore hope to Nigeria- LASUBEB boss

The Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-King, has congratulated Nigerians for electing All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, assuring that the president-elect would restore hope to the country.

Alawiye-King said that Tinubu, when sworn in as the fifth president of the country, would restore smiles on the face of Nigerians beginning from mid-2023.

The chairman stated this in his congratulatory message to the president-elect on Wednesdaty shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as winner of the 2023 poll.

He said that the President-elect would fulfill his promises to end industrial actions in the nation’s tertiary institutions which he declared in his acceptance speech in Abuja.

The LASUBEB boss also called on those who lost out in the race to honorably accept defeat and join hands with Tinubu to build a new Nigeria where the hopes of the common man would be realised.

Alawiye-King also wished the lawmaker representing Lagos-Central senatorial district, Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the president-elect successful tenure as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu in the speech also promised that his administration will provide loans to empower the less privileged to boost socio-economic activities in the country.

18 political parties contested the February 25th Presidential Election in which INEC declared Bola Tinubu as the winner having polled 8, 794, 726 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second with 6,984, 520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with 6, 101, 533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP distance fourth with 1, 496, 687 votes.

