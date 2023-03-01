Tinubu will restore hope to Nigeria- LASUBEB boss

Alawiye-King said that Tinubu, when sworn in as the fifth president of the country, would restore smiles on the face of Nigerians beginning from mid-2023.
The chairman stated this in his congratulatory message to the president-elect on Wednesdaty shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as winner of the 2023 poll.
Tinubu in the speech also promised that his administration will provide loans to empower the less privileged to boost socio-economic activities in the country.
