Tinubu will be APC presidential candidate for 2023 poll – Jibrin

Apparently, as part of efforts to clear the air on the aspirants vying to become candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Director-General, Tinubu Support Groups Management, and a former member of the house of representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has disclosed that the national leader of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, would indeed be contesting for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Jibrin said that Tnubu, a Lagos state former governor, had already concluded plans to participate in the poll that determines President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next tear and that his name will be on the ballot papers for the poll.

The former lawmakers, in an interview on a television program on Saturday, argued that Tinubu had all it takes to defeat any other candidate vying for the seat.

He said: “Sometimes I find it a bit funny when I hear people saying is he contesting or not. The only thing that is left is just the formality of organising an event where he is going to express his aspiration, just to notify the public that, yes, I am going to contest. But the issue of Bola Tinubu contesting is a done deal. He is going to contest the election; he’s going to be on the ballot paper,”

“What I keep telling people is that it is one thing to be qualified to be President, it is one thing to be able to make a competent President, and it is another thing to be able to win a presidential election. They are two different things. You have so many people within the APC that are competent and qualified to become President. But it is completely different”.

“For me, the person who has an edge over all of them, that we can hand over the ticket to and perhaps go back home and sleep, is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” the former lawmaker added.

“I can assure you that if you give people a choice of someone who will come and improve on what we already have on the ground and revamp the economy and improve every part of the country – people just want to see progress, to see development. For me, it doesn’t matter if you bring a Christian-Christian President or a Muslim-Muslim president.”

Before now, there had been speculations on whether Tinubu had the ambition to run in the 2023 election and was already pushing it as expected.

While the APC national leader has yet to officially declare his intentions, several political groups have drummed support for him with billboards and posters in some parts of the country, especially major cities – Lagos and Abuja.

