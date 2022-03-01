Tinubu will attend peace meeting with Aregbesola when invited- Aide

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that he would not kick against any reconciliation moves between him and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who has been one of his political associates for several years.

Tinubu said that rather than kick against it, he would embrace it considering the years of association and the personalities of those that have intervened to see that the face-off between them ends before the 2023 presidential election.

The Lagos state former governor’s stance on ending the rift between him and Aregbesola was made known by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, in a chat with newsmen on reasons his principal was not present at the reconciliation meeting convened in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

As gathered, the meeting convened on Tuesday by the two monarchs, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, was said to be at the instance of the Osun state former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in order to end whatever had been the lingering differences between the two political allies.

It was learnt that the meeting was not attended by the APC national leader, an action that had raised concerns among members of the ruling party that the crisis between their leader and one of his closest advisers’ may not come to an end soon.

Debunking the claims, Rahman said that Lagos state ex-governor was never invited to the meeting, which was the reason for his absence, and that any time he was called upon by the monarchs, it would be honoured immediately.

“Yes I saw the pictures of the meeting on social media as you did too. HE Asíwájú Bola Tinubu was not invited to the meeting. I can tell you that clearly. I believe the two traditional rulers intend to reach out to him later. But let me say this clearly: Asíwájú Tinubu has tremendous respect for the traditional institution and particularly for the two eminent royal fathers.

“You would recall that only recently during his consultations and engagements with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Oyo and Osun states on his presidential aspiration, he visited and interfaced with HRM Iku Baba Yeye Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and HRM Onirisa, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in their respective domains,” Rahman told Western Post.

“If you ask me what Asiwaju’s attitude would be to the reconciliation move, ofcourse he would welcome and support it. Don’t forget that Asiwaju and the Hon. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, are from the same political family. Asíwájú appointed him Commissioner for Works for eight years during his time as Lagos governor. He also later drafted him into the Osun governorship race and supported him to be governor in Osun for eight years.

“I think Asiwaju would factor all of that and where both of them are coming from into the reconciliation efforts. He would not oppose the idea,” the media aide added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

