Tinubu welcomes three new defectors into APC

Three lawmakers representing Kebbi State have defected from the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the internal crisis rocking their previous party as reasons for their actions.

The three lawmakers were said to have announced their defection after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, to discuss their plans for the APC in the country especially in Kebbi.

The senators, Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South), were accompanied to the meeting held inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja by APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

This defection marks the latest in a series of high-profile moves from the PDP to the APC in recent weeks including the defection of the Delta state governor, his predecessor, Ifianyi Okowa, and the lawmakers in Edo state and others.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Kebbi State Governor Dr. Nasir Idris, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.