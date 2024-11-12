Tinubu warns Edo Gov. against predecessor’s footstep, politics style

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned the Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, against the approach his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, adopted to manage the relations with members of the House of Assembly, describing it as confrontational and not suitable for democracy.



The president, who expressed concern over the previous administration’s attempts to undermine the legislative branch, encouraged Okpebholo to empower the Legislature and other vital government institutions throughout his administration.



According to Tinubu, strengthening cooperation between the executive and the legislative branches is essential for the governor to achieve democratic and effective governance.



The president disclosed this on Tuesday while congratulating the fifth executive governor and his deputy after they were sworn in.



While highlighting the importance of prioritizing citizens’ welfare, Tinubu encouraged Okpebholo to focus on elevating the living standards in Edo State and making a substantial impact in office.



Stressing the need for impactful leadership, he underscored the importance of Okpebholo honoring the confidence placed in him and the APC by promoting democracy and effective governance in the state.



Meanwhile, President Tinubu, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(EFCC) for its transparency and conduct during the Edo gubernatorial election while encouraging the Commission to strive for even greater excellence in the upcoming Ondo Governorship Election, to be held on November 16.