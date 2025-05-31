Tinubu warns developers against encroaching on Coastal road setbacks

As construction works progressed on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, President Bola Tinubu has warned developers not to erect structures on the setbacks approved on the road master plan, saying the details included on the final alignment will be strictly adhere to.

The president said the building of houses and other structures on setbacks around the highway won’t be tolerated.

He further stated that such structures would be pulled down without the owners receiving compensation for the loss suffered.

“Let me, at this stage, warn all developers. The Federal Government will enforce the setbacks, if not for anything; it is for the interest of our nation.

“Development without approval will not be compensated (if demolished). We have gazetted and published the setbacks. We are going to enforce it rigidly in every way possible,” he added.

Tinubu gave the warning on Saturday at the commissioning of the first 30 kilometres of the highway in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the president urged road users to maintain the newly commissioned piece of infrastructure.

“As we celebrate today, let us reflect on our collective responsibility to preserve our infrastructure. The government can build roads but this is left for us citizens to maintain. Motorists and residents alike are hereby encouraged to utilise this opportunity very effectively and well,” he said.

The distance a building must be from a road or property line, generally ranging from 3 metres to 9 metres, is known as ‘setbacks’.

In Lagos, setbacks are enforced by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to ensure proper ventilation, privacy, safety, and urban order.

The event was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, Finance Minister Wale Edun, and Works Minister Dave Umahi, as well as second-term governors including Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), among others.