Tinubu wades into Kano APC crisis after presidential campaign Director leaves party

In a bid to prevent an exodus of All Progressives Congress (APC) members to another party in Kano State, the national leader of the ruling party and a frontline presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has waded into the leadership crisis rocking the APC chapter, after the Director-General of his campaign group, Abdulmunin Jibrin, dumped the ruling party.

Tinubu, as gathered, has directed to have a meeting with Jibrin after which he would meet the State Governor, Umar Ganduje, on reasons for the crisis and possible solutions to restore peace to the party in Kano.

It was learnt that Jibrin decided to leave APC for another in the state after efforts to resolve his issues with members of his constituency and Ganduje proved abortive.

Jibrin did not give any reason for his decision to quit the APC, but sources said that it could be that he was denied the party’s ticket to return to the house of representatives to represent Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, a position he had held previously between 2011 and 2019 before losing the rerun election to the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in 2020.

The Lagos former governor’s intervention was made known to newsmen by his close aide on Saturday after the former lawmaker’s exit was staged as a setback for his presidential bid on APC platform.

The aide, who did not want his name mentioned said: “I understand Asíwájú Tinubu is intervening to resolve the matter with the party leadership in Kano.”

He, meanwhile, said that his resignation was not orchestrated by his boss and that rather, Tinubu was shocked and had quickly instituted mediation procedures to bring all parties together.

Jibrin’s announcement came after the Supreme Court upheld Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led factional leadership of the APC as the authentic and that they have right to occupy the party’s secretariat.

The apex court, in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, on Friday, held that the appeal against the earlier judgments of the Court of Appeal in Abuja lacked merit and as such dismissed.

The appeals followed two rulings of an FCT High Court which upheld ward and local government congresses won by the faction loyal to Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Jibril Barau (Kano North) and numbering 17,908 and 1,319 members, respectively.

A faction of the APC loyal to former Kano State governor, Shekarau had been in a leadership battle with the Ganduje’s group. And while Ganduje’s group produced Abdullahi Abbas as state chairman, Shekarau’s camp elected Haruna Danzago to the same position.

The Court of Appeal had in February dismissed three appeals that were lodged over the originating summons wrongly commenced in Abuja. It ruled in favour of the Ganduje’s faction and also said the lower court had no jurisdiction as only the leadership of a political party could resolve disputes arising from its internal affairs, in line with its constitution.

An Abuja High Court voided the congresses following a challenge in the suit filed by a group led by Shekarau. The two factions had held parallel congresses and produced two sets of state executives on Oct. 18, 2021.

The national leadership of the party, however, recognised the congresses of the Ganduje group, leading to the other faction heading to the court to challenge the party’s stance.

The FCT High Court, on November 30, declared the congress conducted by the plaintiffs as valid and the officials it produced as the duly elected leaders of the APC in the state.

It similarly, on December 17, affirmed its decision by rejecting a motion filed by the Ganduje faction asking the court to stay the execution and set aside the judgment.

The judge, Hamza Muazu, further imposed a fine of N1 million against the plaintiffs for filing “a frivolous and time-wasting motion” by asking the court to set aside its judgment and stay the execution on the local government congresses.

