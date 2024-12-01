Tinubu VS Obasanjo: Two side of same coin

What does Pa Olusegun Obasanjo want? It cannot possibly be good governance in Nigeria because he had the opportunity of delivering good governance for more than 11 years and he flunked it merrily. He cannot now be upturning his nose on account of the smell of his own fart and expect us to join his sniffing party.

I have no problem with Obasanjo still pretending he’s a valuable statesman. He can go play his banjo for his masters in the West who actually know he’s as fake as an Ijebu shilling because he’s actually their creation, but he should steer clear of Nigeria’s national affairs because he and his message cannot help us now. He’s on a butt-pinching expedition and our problems are just too serious for his comic relief.

Obasanjo has no conscience and he has proved that over and over again in the course of his rulership, yes, rulership of Nigeria. As a young general, he had the opportunity of setting the nation on a path of glory with the massive resources at our disposal, instead he superintended over the worst case of prebendalism and state capture, he handed over to persons he conspired with in a rigged election in the Second Republic, conspired again to seize power from them for his military boys led by Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha. They trampled on the nation heartlessly and the last of the monsters he created, the Goggled Thief, almost sent him to the great beyond before he was saved by Nigerians.

He still did not learn his lesson. He rode from prison to Aso Rock under a pretentious Christian veil, but once again presided over the massive looting of our patrimony. He then looked around and justified for himself that he could change the Constitution and get himself a third term as part of a sit-tight scheme that would see him live out the rest of his life as Nigeria’s maximum ruler. But Nigerians wised up to his antics and shooed him away.

This man who conscripted the notorious Professor Maurice Iwu to violently and shamelessly steal the 2007 election on a mantra of “do or die” to install a man who spent more time on the hospital bed than behind his desk at the State House now wants Professor Mahmood Yakubu removed as INEC Chairman. Of course, it is typical for the irony to be lost on Obasanjo. His hypocrisy is legendary.

Obasanjo’s disruptive career against governments that have come after him since 1979 and 2007 reached a ridiculous height during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan. He wrote public letters against President Goodluck Jonathan filled with ungodly lies and mobilized his former military boy to take over. Buhari served two terms of full eight years that cost the nation greatly and then when it was obvious that the monsters the Ebora Owu has created have become their own masters, he sought another minion in Peter Obi to sell to a gullible nation. His mission failed and ever since, he’s become a wailing wailer as Femi Adesina would say.

Here is the thing: This is not me supporting Bola Tinubu or being against him. He’s now our President and he’s only been there for a year and a half. If I judge him by that time, I will give him less than 5 percent; but I will not do that because he has a four-year mandate and until he’s well over the halfway point before I’ll begin to judge him earnestly and fairly. Yes, many policy decisions he has taken, the kind of characters he’s putting in positions to make decisions, the results of some of the things he’s doing, the increasing waste and the runaway corruption under his watch all point to failure; but, as I said, I will not judge him now. But Obasanjo? His judgment is already passed. He’s a curse to our nation as a leader.

Obasanjo should do us all a favour and take himself off our public space to go live the rest of his life in quiet remorse and ask whoever or whatever he worships for forgiveness. He should not attempt to point his leprous finger at Tinubu. Let him leave the man to do the job he’s been elected to do. Tinubu is not answerable to him; Tinubu answers to Nigerians. Or was he not the ‘navigator’ that brought Tinubu’s party to power first through Buhari? Did Buhari not bring Tinubu? He should sit and enjoy his hard work as the great navigator. If he has anything to settle with Buhari, he should put on his gloves and march to Daura to confront the man. Nigerians will happily buy the ticket to see that bout. If he has anything to tell Tinubu, he should go to Aso Rock to tell him and not come before an international or national audience to play to the gallery. We’ve had enough of his hypocrisy and grandstanding.

I will not end this by not saying a word to President Tinubu. Mr President, you don’t need Baba Iyabo to tell you that you’re not doing well. You may have your reasons unknown to us because we are not the ones with the uneasy head under the proverbial crown; but, whatever they are, they will only remain excuses. In March, you will be 73, you’re no spring chicken. I will never ask you to surrender on the basis of age if you think and know that you have the energy to carry on. But, one thing I will ask you to appreciate is this: You don’t know tomorrow, no matter how you feel today. You may serve these four years and decide that’s enough because you need to just go spend time with the grandchildren, smell the flowers in your garden and hear the birds tweet in the mornings. Why have I said so? I’ve said so because those of us familiar with your political history know that you have never had time for yourself since before your thirtieth birthday. That’s a damn long time in public life, in or out of office. So, yes, it is your prerogative to make that decision when the time comes. And if the time comes, you feel you can continue, no one can deny you the right to seek reelection. To thyself, be true, Baba.

So, now, what am I asking of you? I am saying whether you are looking to leave in 2027 or 2031, you have to start that preparation now on behalf of Nigerians. What do I mean? I’m saying you must see yourself as the transitional leader this country needs now. Note, I am not saying a transformational leader because everyone has their limitations. If you turn out to be a transformational leader, we will celebrate and thank God for it, but we are being realistic here. You know our nation like the back of your hand and you can read the handwriting on the wall. Your election has put an end to an epoch – the epoch of the Class of 1966.

The Class of 1966 was not a blessing for us. The only person amongst them who genuinely attempted to be a leader our nation loved was Murtala Muhammed. They took him out before he could get his feet properly under the desk at Dodan Barracks. Their leader today, Obasanjo (who became leader after the sidelining of Yakubu Gowon following the abortive coup that killed Murtala Muhammed) is the one barking at you now. Please, ignore him. Ignore him, Buhari, Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar. Ignore them all. They are the past, you are the bridge to the future, so look forward. Learn from President Joe Biden of the United States who lost a great opportunity to be a truly transitional leader because he didn’t know when to quit and how to prepare. You must prepare the next generation of people that will come after you. Of course, I’m not saying you should be installing people outside our democratic norms; I’m saying you must help close the dark chapter of failed leadership in Nigeria and help usher in a new leadership that in age and in vision will give Nigerians real hope. If that is the only thing you do before leaving, Nigerians will forever be grateful.

Kennedy Emetulu

emetuluk@gmail.com

