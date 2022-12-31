Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos collapsed three-storey building death toll jumps to 10

The Guild

Emulate Prophet Muhammad’s virtues, curb violent…

The Guild

Rising Insecurity, a threat to our diversity – Abiru

The Guild
PoliticsTop Story

Tinubu visits Saudi for spiritual intervention ahead 2023 election

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As the battle for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor intensified, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Saudi Arabia for spiritual intervention towards winning the 2023 election in the country.

Tinubu will be visiting all religious sites across the country with the intention to seek God’s face as he prepares to intensify his campaign for the election scheduled for February 2023.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

The Guild 8077 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: