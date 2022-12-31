Tinubu visits Saudi for spiritual intervention ahead 2023 election

As the battle for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor intensified, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Saudi Arabia for spiritual intervention towards winning the 2023 election in the country.

Tinubu will be visiting all religious sites across the country with the intention to seek God’s face as he prepares to intensify his campaign for the election scheduled for February 2023.

MORE DETAILS SOON

