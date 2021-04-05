Tinubu visits Odumakin’s widow, Afenifere leaders

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, paid a condolence visit to Joe Odumakin, the widow of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, and leaders of the group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and others in Lagos State.

Tinubu, who visited the Odumakin’s at their residence in Omole Estate, Ikeja, Lagos before proceeding to Adebanjo’s house, described the deceased spokesman as a doughty fighter who would be missed greatly.

The visit on Monday came barely two days after the Lagos former governor paid a glowing tribute to the deceased, who died last Saturday after a brief illness, in spite of their political differences.

The former governor in the statement titled, ‘Tinubu Condoles With the Family of Yinka Odumakin’ had said, “In the struggle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election and the perpetuation of military dictatorship, Odumakin was never found wanting.

“He was a doughty fighter for freedom and the rule of law. He was rock solid in his commitment to Afenifere, the Yoruba people, and the several other civil society groups in which he played active roles.”

Tinubu had also described the late Afenifere Spokesman as a loyal man who always put Nigeria first until his death despite their political differences.

“In the course of the last two and a half decades, Odumakin and I had cause to collaborate in various organizations and in pursuit of different political causes at different times and I can testify to his capacity for hard work, his brilliance, his tenacity in his loyalty to his cherished principles.

“Even if we differed politically, I had no cause to doubt his sincerity in charting his chosen path. He will forever remain a model of what a citizen who places the good of his country above his personal interest could be,” the APC stalwart had added.