Tinubu visits Aisha Buhari, eulogies former president

President Bola Tinubu has paid a heartfelt condolence visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, offering emotional tributes to her late husband and hailing him as a leader whose virtues will forever inspire the nation.

Tinubu’s visit came two months after the late leader passed away in the United Kingdom, just days after leaving Nigeria for medical treatment.

Speaking at the family residence in Katsina, the president described Buhari’s passing as the loss of a body but not of a spirit, emphasizing that his legacy of honesty, patriotism, and service would remain a beacon for generations to come.

“The departure of his flesh does not mean the departure of his essence,” Tinubu said. “He left us with a spirit of hope, patriotism, dedication, and sincerity. We will continue to uphold his legacy, and his name will never be stained.”

Tinubu noted that his administration remains committed to the values Buhari represented, assuring the family that his sacrifices for the country’s unity and progress would not be forgotten.

In her response, Aisha Buhari expressed gratitude to the president for the visit and described his words as a source of comfort to her family.

She further reiterated that her late husband remained deeply committed to Nigeria’s peace and advancement until his final days.