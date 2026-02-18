Tinubu urges Nigerians to promote peace during Lent, Ramadan

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Nigerian Christians and Muslims on the solemn occasions of Lent and Ramadan, which coincide this year, urging citizens to promote peace, unity, and good neighbourliness during the sacred seasons.

In his message, Tinubu reminded Christians that Lent is a period of fasting, abstinence, and penitence, following the example of Jesus Christ before His crucifixion.

For Muslims, he noted, Ramadan is a time of devotion, service, and communal love, reflecting one of the five pillars of Islam.

The president in a statement issued through his special adviser on Wednesday, called on all Nigerians to live by the teachings of their faiths, pray for national progress and security, and uphold peace and harmony across the country.

According to the statement, “This year, Lent and Ramadan begin on the same day. This is not a common occurrence, and it reminds us that as a people of faith, we share a lot in common and are one people under God.

“As a nation and as a people, I urge us, as we embark on these important observances, to ensure good neighbourliness, promote peace, unity, and stability, and pray for the progress and security of our nation.

“Let us live by the good precepts of our faiths and be honourable in our duty to God and fellow humans. I pray that the lessons, blessings, and joys of these sacred seasons abide with us always.