Tinubu turns down bill amending national assembly library trust fund

President Bola Tinubu has declined to sign the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Amendment Bill, 2025 into law, citing constitutional, policy, and fiscal concerns.

The bill seeks to transform the National Assembly Library Trust Fund into a broader National Assembly Resource Centre with an expanded mandate and new funding structure.

In a letter read by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, at Tuesday plenary, the President outlined his reasons for withholding assent.

While commending the bill’s intentions, President Tinubu expressed concerns over several provisions, noting that some elements conflict with existing federal statutes and administrative policies.

“While the bill pursues commendable objectives, some of its provisions are inconsistent with established laws and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the President wrote.

His concerns focused on the proposed funding model for National Assembly institutions, taxation of federal agencies, remuneration issues in the public service, and clauses relating to age and tenure limits.

The President warned that passing the bill in its current form could set “an unsustainable precedence” with far-reaching consequences for governance and fiscal discipline.

Although the letter did not delve into specific contentious clauses, Tinubu emphasized the legal and budgetary risks posed by the bill and called on lawmakers to revise it accordingly.

“I trust the House of Representatives will take appropriate steps to resolve the issues identified in this legislation,” he stated.

With the President’s refusal, the bill will now return to the National Assembly for reconsideration, possible amendment, or override.