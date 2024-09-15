Tinubu to visit Maiduguri, flooding communities

Concerned by the lives lost and property damaged after flood hits Borno State, President Bola Tinubu will on Monday visit Maiduguri, to access the level of damage caused by the high flow of water.

During the visit, the President will be meeting with the State Governor, Babagana Zulum, displaced residents and families of the over 30 victims that died during the flooding.

Part of the meeting will be to commiserate with victims of the flood and possibly announce further plans to cushion effects of the destruction suffered by citizens in the state.

Tinubu’s visit to the state will be coming hours after returning to the country from his China trip which also afforded him a brief stop over in the United Kingdom (UK).

The visit was disclosed to The Guild by source inside the Villa on Sunday, revealing that on his return to Abuja, the country’s leader will attend to state matters especially fuel crisis to review the process so far and give fresh directives.

The source added that on Friday, September 20th, will be leading the the country’s delegation to attend the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) in United States.

He added that while in the country, the president will be holding strategic meetings with international business owners on investments opportunities available within the country.

Aside from that, another source added that the meeting would afford the president opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and other nations.