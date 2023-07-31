Tinubu to supply schools mass-transit buses, other palliative materials

Students across Nigerian tertiary institutions may soon start sighing relief from hardship that recently hit Nigeria as a result of hike in price of petrol, following President Bola Tinubu’s announcement that all schools including universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education would be supplied mass-transit buses for easy movements of students considered to be directly affected by the subsidy removal.

The buses expected to be deployed across tertiary institutions was the president’s new move to see that students access their campuses without much difficulty as a result of high transportation costs brought about by an upward review of pump price in the country.

Aside from that, the buses deployment would also remove the burden of additional costs of daily commuting on parents and guardians funding the students’ education.

Tinubu’s approval was disclosed on Monday by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, through a statement made available to newsmen.

The buses to be deployed would be managed by the students’ bodies of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country.

According to the statement, In line with his promise to ensure no Nigerian student abandons his or her educational pursuits as a result of lack of money and the economic circumstances of their parents, President Tinubu has also approved the removal of all restrictions on the students’ loans to make it available to any student or household that may desire it.

“Similarly, President Tinubu has directed the authorities in all Federal Institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties.

“While it is important to reiterate that President Tinubu has directed release of over 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains to families in 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the government is working to ensure that vulnerable students can also benefit from conditional cash transfers and food distribution.

“The Federal Government salutes the courage, wisdom and partnership of Nigerian Students as our country navigates this challenging time.

“President Tinubu will continue to prioritise education and the needs of the students, improve welfare of teaching and non-academic staff and invest in infrastructure to make our institutions of higher learning become more globally competitive”.

