Tinubu to push for Africa’s mass electrification during Tanzania energy summit

Determined to ensure that the African power supply standards improve, President Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to participate in the 2025 Africa Heads of State Energy Summit with the aim to get more leaders’ commitment towards connecting many rural communities across the continent to their country’s national grid.

Tinubu, during the forum put together by the Tanzanian government in partnership with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, will assist the financial institution push the mass electrification agenda which aimed to advance ‘‘Mission 300,’’ an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

The president, in a statement by his aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, will depart Abuja on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the summit scheduled for January 27-28, 2025.

According to the statement, “In Dar es Salaam, African leaders, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society groups will strategise to accelerate energy access across the continent.

“The Summit will provide a platform for sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to address Africa’s energy challenges.

“Discussions will focus on accelerating energy access in underserved regions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and mobilising private sector investment.

“On the first day, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, will present their national energy strategies, termed compacts, detailing their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years.

“On the second day, Heads of State will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives.

“President Tinubu will deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

“He will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery in the continent.

“Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, and other senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip. He will return to Abuja after the summit”.