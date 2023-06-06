Tinubu to make 20 advisers, other appointments

President Bola Tinubu has been permitted by the National Assembly to appoints 20 advisers, a number higher than the one granted to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in eight years of his administration.

Those to be appointed by the president were advisers that would assist him in achieving his campaign promises made to Nigerians during 2023 general election in the country.

The Senate, on Tuesday, granted Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 special advisers after his letter containing the request was read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

Commenting on the request, Lawan said, “It is utmost urgency” that the president has his team to work with. Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency.”

However, Tinubu did not list the names of the 20 special advisers that he intended to appoint in the letter brought before the lawmakers.

The development is coming days after Tinubu announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff, and George Akume, former minister of special duties, as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff and Former Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This was revealed in a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF.’

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum, the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the statement read.

