Tinubu to discuss security, economy at S.Africa, Angola summit

President Bola Tinubu has finalized plans to embark on a two-nation visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, to participate in the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit and the 7th African Union–European Union (AU–EU) meeting.

At the meetings, the President is expected to engage with global and regional leaders on key issues, including security, economic development, trade, and climate change.

He will also hold bilateral discussions to advance Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda, strengthen regional cooperation, and explore opportunities for investment and sustainable development.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, Tinubu will first travel to Johannesburg for the G20 Summit before proceeding to Luanda for the AU–EU Summit.

Onanuga said the invitation to Tinubu was extended by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the G20. He added that the gesture followed a similar invitation extended in 2024 when Brazil’s then-G20 president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, invited Tinubu to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The G20 meeting, scheduled for November 22–23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, will bring together leaders of the world’s largest economies, as well as representatives from the European Union, African Union, and key global financial institutions.

“The theme for this year’s summit, ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,’ will guide discussions on critical issues, including inclusive growth, trade, development financing, debt burdens, climate change, disaster risk reduction, energy transition, food systems, and artificial intelligence,” Onanuga said.

After the G20 summit, Tinubu will proceed to Luanda, Angola, for the AU–EU meeting scheduled for November 24–25. The gathering will bring together African and European heads of state, youth leaders, civil society representatives, and innovators to address shared challenges.

“Discussions at the AU–EU Summit will focus on climate change, infrastructure, inclusive development, the digital economy, creative industries, manufacturing, and agribusiness,” the Presidency said.

Tinubu will be accompanied by top government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake, Minister of Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The Presidency confirmed that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the two meetings, underscoring the importance of the summits in advancing Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic interests.