Tinubu to discuss investment, funding in Abu Dhabi

President Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to leave the country for the United Arab Emirates to engage with global investors and leaders at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit, where he will discuss investment and funding opportunities for Nigeria’s key sectors, including healthcare, transportation, and energy.

At the summit, which will focus on economic development, Tinubu will link up with business stakeholders, and government officials to explore potential investment opportunities in Nigeria.

He will also showcase the country’s economic opportunities, and highlight the various reforms and initiatives his administration has implemented to create a conducive business environment.

During the summit held at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president will discuss alongside global leaders how to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event tagged, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday ahead of the event to participate in the 2025 edition of the summit which will commence from January 12 to 18.

The travel disclosed by the Special Adviser to the president, Bayo Onanuga was made available to newsmen through a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, “The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit (ADSW) will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

“It has birthed high-value agreements and strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy pioneers worldwide, driving impactful alliances and advancing the sustainability agenda worldwide”

“The president and his entourage will also meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations”

“Key officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials will accompany the President. He will return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16”