Tinubu to declare presidential ambition January 2022

In a bid to douse the tension that had continued to trail the 2023 presidential poll particularly as its concern the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu’s ambition, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has asked Nigerians to wait till January 2022 when Tinubu would make his stance known publicly on the election.

Fashola said that the speech expected to be delivered by Tinubu next year would determine whether he was ready to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor or not.

He noted that there was no need for the tension that had enveloped the country over the APC national leader’s presidential ambition, saying let us wait till next year, 2022.

The minister gave hints on the date for declaration and cleared air on other issues concerning the ministries under his purview during an interview on a popular television programme aired in the country yesterday.

Fashola, while responding to question on whether he would support the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 election, said that Tinubu was yet to informed him of his presidential.

“I saw him last week; he didn’t tell me he is running for office and to the best of my knowledge, the last statement he made about it was that people would know in January,” he added.

Also, when asked if he had enquired from Tinubu about his intention to run during his visit after the APC leader’s return from abroad, he stressed that issues on the next presidential elections were never discussed.

Accrding to him, no, I didn’t ask him, I only went to see how well he was doing. He has issued a statement that I will speak in January, so let’s wait for his speech.”

Fashola on whether he is speaking for any aspirant come 2023, explained that “As far as I am aware, nobody has said, ‘I want to be Nigeria’s President’. There are people speaking for people. Nobody has come out, we are not at that stage yet.

“I can’t venture out and say that I will speak for X or Y. Let the person come out and say, ‘I want to serve Nigeria’.

“It pains me sometimes when we see that very important job and responsibility to, ‘My people said’. I think the whole sense of it should be that I am able, I have look at myself, give me your problem, you go to sleep’.”

Before the minister’s interview, different political groups have drummed support for Tinubu’s presidential candidacy with billboards and posters in some parts of the country, especially major cities – Lagos and Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

