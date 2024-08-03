Tinubu to address Nigerians over hunger protesters’ demands, others

President Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to address Nigerians over demands listed by youths protesting against his administration’s economic policies and programmes.

Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024, a move expected to douse the agitation of the hunger protesters across the country.

In a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president will address the nation at 7:00 am, stating his stance on the demands presented by the protesters.

According to the statement, “Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

“The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day”.