Tinubu to address joint Arab summit on region conflict

President Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to leave the country for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

At the summit, the President will address leaders on the need for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, to save the masses.

During the summit held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the President will be advocating for peaceful resolution

Tinubu, who will depart Abuja on Sunday ahead of the summit which will commence on Monday, November 11, 2024, will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

The travel plan was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

According to him, key officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, will accompany the President. Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.