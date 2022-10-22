Tinubu: The EQ Atiku, Obi lacks 

Not all highly intelligent people have got the Emotional Intelligence. President Barack Obama is one of the most highly emotionally intelligent men I have listened to.

Sometimes it is also good to watch Professor Wole Soyinka talk than write. His words carry a lot of EQs that will make one to want to listen to it severally.

Soyinka is blessed with writing and speaking, just like late Chief Bola Ige. They write the way they talk. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe is good at this too.

However, there are men who lack the oratory, yet their words are laced with wisdom. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Professor Chinua Achebe belong to this class. Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa also. They speak slowly but their words are heavily loaded with knowledge.

Having watched Asiwaju Bola Tinubu talk, I will say he belongs to a different class. Men who want to answer too many questions at once. Google describes these species of men as “Quick-witted”.

When they write, they jump letters because they are in a hurry to complete their sentences and when they speak, they stutter because they are in a hurry to make their points.

However, underneath their words are the expression of their minds. Their thoughts are faster than their tongues but when it drops as words, it is always filled with emotion.

Tinubu’s address at Arewa House in Kaduna captured the minds of his audience because it did not only remind them of their heroes, it created a nostalgia that kept them thinking. They listened with rapt attention and applauded intermittently. Governor Nasir El-Rufai was impressed.

I’m not surprised that Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong would come later to brand Tinubu as a sample of what Sir Ahmadu Bello represented.

The Northern Elders did well by inviting the three major presidential candidates, Tinubu of APC, Abubakar Atiku of PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party for a chat.

At the end of the meetings in the north, Tinubu became a topic; one, over his slip of the tongue “change rotten situation to a bad one”; two, over his metaphorical analogy of a church rat and poisoned holy communion.

His thought on climate change is now louder than the climate itself. Tinubu may not be the orator, none of the other two candidates is a good speaker neither. One labours with his voice, the other has lacked quality diction.

Obi stood like a secondary school debater, gesticulating and shouting. He spoke the normal words and quoted his normal datas. In this game, he is far behind. He could not arrest the minds of his audience.

For Alhaji Atiku, his ethnic lines of thought subdued his ideas. He has since run to France to re-strategise. For me, it is good to watch the videos of these candidates to learn new things perhaps to see where one is wrong or right.

Tinubu makes one to go back to school because of both his gaffes and metaphors but for other candidates, their submissions are pedestrian to puzzle over. Leaders of today must add to their Intelligence Quotient, the necessary EQ if they must win the hearts of the people.

Tinubu is far ahead of his opponents on this, he’s got the EQ.

