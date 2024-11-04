Tinubu swears in new ministers, cautions against corruption

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in seven newly-appointed ministers, cautioning the appointees against corruption as they begin their tenure.



The minister’s swearing-in came days after their screening, review of credentials, and confirmation by the senate.



The sworn-in ministers were, Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Dingyadi as the Minister of Labour & Employment; and Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State and foreign Affairs.



Others were Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment) Idi Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development) Yusuf Ata (Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development), and Suwaiba Ahmad as the Minister of State for Education.



The seven new cabinet members were sworn into office in two batches at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, with four taking the oath in the first batch and three in the second, following the reading of their citations by State House Director of Information Abiodun Oladunjoye.



While addressing the new cabinet members, the president charged the ministers to be proactive, urging them to embrace their roles with confidence and commitment.



“Nigeria’s head is above the waters. This ship will not sink. We will not run away from our responsibilities”

“I am proud to lead you and we will lead you to success and prosperity… We have taken the bull by the horns. We have stopped the scavengers and profiteers,” he said.



Tinubu dismissed five ministers some weeks ago, reassigning ten others to new portfolios, and appointing seven more, as part of his cabinet reshuffle.



The cabinet reshuffle, according to the president, aims to address the country’s economic challenges and improve governance.