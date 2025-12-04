Tinubu swears in Musa as defence minister

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as the new Minister of Defence, following his confirmation by the Senate to assess his suitability for the position of Minister of Defence.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Presidential Villa, took place barely 24 hours after the Senate screened and approved his nomination.

Tinubu had earlier forwarded Musa’s name to the Senate to replace Mohammed Badaru, who voluntarily stepped down from the office on health grounds.

Musa’s appointment comes amid heightened security challenges across the country, with the administration relying on his military expertise to bolster ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and internal security operations.

Earlier, the former CDS, during his screening pledged to prioritise Nigeria’s security amid rising national concerns.

Addressing lawmakers, Musa stressed that safeguarding the nation requires a collective effort, noting that lasting security can only be achieved when government institutions, security agencies, and citizens work together toward a shared goal.

“I will give my best to ensure that Nigeria is secure and safe, but no single individual can do it alone,” he said. “We need the support of every Nigerian. It is going to be teamwork,” he said.

Speaking on the threats facing the country, Musa warned against complacency, stressing that the “evil forces” confronting Nigeria do not value human life and that only collective action, not just military effort, can prevent them from exploiting divisions to continue their attacks.