Tinubu swears in Disu as IGP

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Tunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police during a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The President also administered the oath of office to six commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and two members of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The swearing-in ceremony, held ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, was attended by ministers, senior government officials, and family members of the appointees.

Proceedings of the FEC commenced immediately after the ceremony, with a large number of council members present.

Among those in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Walson-Jack.