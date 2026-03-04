Tinubu suspends airport cashless policy amid gridlock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the suspension of the newly introduced cashless payment system at Nigerian airports following reports that it caused severe traffic congestion and delays for travellers.

The suspension comes just two days after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) fully implemented the “Operation Go Cashless” initiative, which aimed to stop revenue leakages and fraud at airport toll gates, parking lots, and other points.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Keyamo explained that although the cashless system was designed to curb corruption and improve transparency in airport revenue collection, its rollout instead created gridlock and hardship for passengers.

“Mr. President directed that the current system be suspended immediately to ease congestion while authorities work on a more efficient electronic payment platform,” Keyamo said. “The idea was to eliminate corruption, but it ended up causing delays and inconvenience for Nigerians.”

The Minister added that the government plans to temporarily revert to the previous payment method while engaging the private sector to develop a seamless electronic system that collects airport fees without causing delays.

“The President emphasised that the review and improvement of the platform should be completed promptly. We will consult with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other stakeholders to ensure a better system is implemented,” Keyamo said.

He stressed that the directive aims primarily to immediately reduce airport congestion and improve the travel experience for passengers.