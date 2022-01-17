Tinubu supporters join forces for 2023 presidential mobilisation

As clocks tick towards 2023 presidential election, different support groups across the country who believed in the candidacy, electoral value, and capacity of All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, have dissolved into one central group to work assiduously in actualizing the dream of their political leader.

The groups explained that they joined forces to ensure hitch-free campaign and follow carefully drafted campaign plans from grassroot to other levels in convincing Nigerians on why the Lagos State former governor was the right candidate to succeed President Muhammadu next year.

They argued that their decision to come together and merged into a single structure was borne out of their conviction that among the arrays of candidates vying for the oval seat, Tinubu’s track records and leadership qualities set him apart as the right individual to lead Nigeria after expiration of Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

The support groups announced their merger on Monday during an event organised by the Support Group Management Council in Abuja, adding that the umbrella body would immediately swing into action by kickstarting mobilisation for the former senator across the country.

Speaking at the event, former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, said that the support groups who came together are followers and believers in Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria, adding that from the arrays of candidates who have declared and yet to declare their intentions, none matched the APC leader’s sterling qualities.

According to him, if you look round this country in search of such a noble character, the count easily falls on the subject of this gathering: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“His story has been told over and again. Martin Luther said the true measure of a man is when he stands in discomfort. Many can tell of how Tinubu served his country even in exile. We have a leader in Tinubu, one who is known for his nobility, he is proven. He is not one tied to tribal sentiments, he has a propensity for sacrificing his comfort to protect our democracy. He is a true patriot.

He added that the mudslinging that has trailed Asiwaju since his presidential bid took the top spot in the country was a mere acknowledgement of his political track record and inimitable influence on Nigeria’s political scene.

“The attempts at weaving ridiculous fiction to override the history we’ve all witnessed demonstrate the detractors’ utter desperation and cowardice. One of such is the mischievous fixation on his age and the wild conclusions that he’s physically unsuitable for the Office of the President. This obsession characterises the thinking of those who have no understanding of Asiwaju’s incredible work ethic.

“A few days ago, I joined him on a trip to Zamfara State to condole with the people and identify with their realities, and the experience made a nonsense of the propaganda that he’s unfit to run Nigeria. On the eve of the trip, Asiwaju had retired at 6am, after Subhi prayers, and was already awake and attending to guests by 11am. We departed for Sokoto around 2pm and had to traverse the menacing hinterland of that part of the North-West for seven hours from Sokoto to Gusau —where he made a generous donation of N50 million as he had in other places struck by tragedies— and then back to Sokoto.

“On returning to Abuja by midnight, his schedule was entirely a series of meetings that kept him up till 3am. Now, excuse my curiosity, how many of us here can match or endure such a demanding schedule? Asiwaju’s alacrity, therefore, has never been a subject of scepticism for those who’ve worked with him, and even his critics are aware of this. If he were half the man in their tales by moonlight, they would’ve long succeeded in subduing him.”

According to him, the mark of true leadership isn’t the ability to lift a bag of cement. It’s the mental effort to think rationally of solutions designed to redeem one’s people and territorial jurisdiction.

“I’m not asking you to tone down critical assessments of your future leaders, but redirect you to see the bigger picture. We are not here to prepare for the Olympics, but an institution that relies on the superiority of ideas to thrive. Asiwaju’s credentials aren’t only appealing, they are proof of the qualities this country needs to redeem its vast potentials and possibilities.

“We are here to testify to this power of ideas—one that overturned the fortunes of Lagos state and sustained its supremacy as the largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa and kept the opposition alive when it was more profitable to sell out. Those who seek to make us go low hope to present the presidency as a brick-laying exercise. But that’s the work of a machine created by an idea, and who else to guide us towards manufacturing the best ideas to redeem this country?”

On his part, former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said that the event was a gathering of delegates, 2500 of them nominated by the various support groups of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “That said, we continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari and his leadership,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

