Tinubu support group appoints FCT minister as 2023 campaign patron

The Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), has appointed the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, as its campaign patron, ahead of 2023 general poll.

The group stated that the appointment was in recognition of the minister’s immense supports and contributions toward the attainment of the group’s aims and objectives due to her believe in Tinubu’s political ideologies.

The Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Austine Elemue, in a statement released on Wednesday, in Abuja, said that the Director General of the group, Aminu Suleiman, presented the appointment letter to the minister.

Suleiman expressed the hope that the appointment would serve as a motivation for the minister to continue to put in her utmost for the realisation of the organisation’s objectives.

“I am pleased to inform you that you are appointed as a PATRON, Tinubu Support Organisation.

“This is in recognition of your immense love and believe in Tinubu’s Political ideologies as well as your immeasurable supports and contributions toward the attainment of the Tinubu Support Organisation’s aims and objectives.

“It is my hope and believe that this appointment will serve as a motivation gear for you to continue to put in your utmost for the realisation of the organisation’s objectives,” he said.

According to him, the terms and conditions of her appointment as well as her expected duties were contained in the constitution of the organisation.

On her part, the minister expressed optimism that the group would attain its goal of ensuring the victory of APC in 2023 presidential poll.

“With dedication, commitment and handwork, we will get there in no distant time.

“That is to say, even in absentia, the basic thing we want to hear is to see Tinubu emerge as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God see us through,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

