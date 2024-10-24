Tinubu submits minister-nominees before senate

30.5 C
Following the dismissal of five ministers and appointment of new ones, President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the list of nominees to the Senate for further consideration and confirmation.

The new ministerial nominees are :

– Nentawe Yilwatda: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction
– Muhammadu Dingyadi: Minister of Labour & Employment
– Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu: Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, and wife of late Biafran leader Odumegu Ojukwu.
– Jumoke Oduwole: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
– Idi Maiha: Minister of Livestock Development
– Yusuf Ata: Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development
– Suwaiba Ahmad: Minister of State for Education

These nominees will undergo screening and confirmation hearings by the Senate Committee on Appointment and Public Service.

