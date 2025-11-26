Tinubu submits ambassadorial nominees to Senate

Veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has endorsed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential election, describing him as the most capable leader to address Nigeria’s current governance challenges.

Momodu also called on former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to collaborate with Atiku in efforts to “rescue Nigeria,” emphasizing national unity and coordinated action for the country’s development.

The endorsement came during a keynote lecture in Jada, Adamawa State on Wednesday, which marked the culmination of a week-long series of events celebrating the 2023 presidential candidate’s 80th birthday.

Momodu highlighted Atiku’s long-standing contributions to democracy, resilience in leadership, and peaceful political conduct as key reasons for his support.

Speaking to the audience, the veteran recalled Atiku’s pivotal role in the 1993 presidential elections, including stepping down during the SDP primary for Chief MKO Abiola, which helped Abiola secure the party’s ticket.

The former presidential aspirant noted that even when Atiku was not rewarded with a vice-presidential slot, he maintained calm and unity.

“Atiku is not a common politician. A man betrayed many times, always choosing peace and patience. Atiku is not a violent politician. You can never see him parade thugs around him. He is a great manager of men and resources. No one is better prepared to lead this nation than Atiku at this time,” he added.