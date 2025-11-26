Tinubu submits ambassadorial nominees before Senate

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a list of three individuals nominated for non-career ambassadorial positions to the Senate for consideration and confirmation.

The nominees, Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Ayodele Oke, were announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Wednesday’s plenary.

Akpabio, while reading the president’s communication, noted that the submissions marked the beginning of a broader diplomatic shake-up, adding that “more nominees are expected as the government finalises its foreign service deployment.”

The move puts an end to months of speculation, as Nigeria has been without substantive ambassadors since Tinubu took office in 2023.

The prolonged delay in appointing ambassadors had drawn criticism from opposition figures and foreign policy analysts, especially after the United States placed Nigeria on its Country of Particular Concern list, a decision many linked to gaps in diplomatic representation.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar has maintained that Nigeria’s external engagements remain intact.

The minister, in a previous interview, dismissed claims that embassies were inactive, explaining that chargés d’affaires had been effectively managing missions.

He said the absence of ambassadors “did not translate into a diplomatic vacuum,” noting that missions continue daily operations through established structures involving deputy heads, counsellors, and career officers.