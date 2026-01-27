Tinubu submits 24 health bills for senate consideration

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a total of 24 bills relating to Nigeria’s health sector to the Senate for legislative consideration, as part of ongoing efforts to reform governance structures and improve service delivery across public health institutions.

The bills were presented to the upper chamber on Tuesday and are intended to modernize existing health laws, enhance efficiency, and strengthen regulatory oversight within the sector.

The proposed legislations followed an extensive review of existing health-related laws, initiated to address long-standing structural and administrative challenges within federal health institutions.

The review process was coordinated by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, before receiving approval from the Federal Executive Council.

Key institutions and regulatory bodies affected by the proposed amendments include federal teaching and tertiary hospitals, specialist medical centres, and professional councils overseeing health practice in Nigeria.

Among those listed are the National Hospital for Women and Children, Federal Medical Centres, the National Specialty Hospitals Management Board, Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board, as well as regulatory agencies such as the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

In the letter conveying the bills to the Senate, the President explained that the amendments were designed to “streamline governance frameworks within health institutions by reducing excessively large board memberships, thereby promoting efficiency, accountability, and effective service delivery across the health sector.”

Following the presentation of the bills during plenary, the Senate commenced formal legislative procedures by receiving and documenting each proposal. The bills were subsequently processed in line with the provisions of the Constitution governing legislative consideration of executive-sponsored legislation.

Speaking during plenary, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged receipt of the bills on behalf of the chamber and assured that the Senate would subject them to due legislative scrutiny.

He reiterated the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to carefully examine executive proposals, particularly those with far-reaching implications for public welfare.

The proposed legislative package also includes new policy initiatives such as the Records Officers Registration and Digital Health Bill 2025 and the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Bill 2025, which aim to strengthen health data management and regulate emerging areas of medical practice in the country.

At the conclusion of plenary, all 24 bills were formally referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action, with the assurance that the National Assembly would act in the interest of strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and ensuring improved outcomes for citizens.